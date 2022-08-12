Heights council-budget.jpg

The City Council and department heads at the Budget Retreat on Aug. 5.

 Bob Massey | Herald

On the heels of the Harker Heights City Council Budget Retreat held Aug. 5, council members Tuesday, inn a unanimous 5-0 vote, set a proposed ad valorem rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2023.

The proposed rate represents a 7.19-cent decrease, or 11%, in comparison with the 65.19 rate in Fiscal Year 2022.

