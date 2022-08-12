On the heels of the Harker Heights City Council Budget Retreat held Aug. 5, council members Tuesday, inn a unanimous 5-0 vote, set a proposed ad valorem rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2023.
The proposed rate represents a 7.19-cent decrease, or 11%, in comparison with the 65.19 rate in Fiscal Year 2022.
The proposed rate falls between the No New Revenue Rate of 53.68 cents — a rate that would that generate the same revenue as the current rate — and the Voter Approval Rate of 59.27 cents.
The Voter Approval Rate is the 3.5% max rate allowed by law without voter approval; it includes a no-new-revenue Maintenance and Operations rate and debt service rate.
The Voter Approval Rate, adjusted, includes the unused increment rate and is the maximum that an entity can adopt.
In the case of Harker Heights, that rate is 61.35 cents. It will be used on published announcements and will be considered the official Voter Approval Rate, as specified by law.
By definition, the unused increment rate is a three-year rolling sum of the difference between the adopted rate and the voter approval rate.
Also Tuesday, the council also scheduled a public hearing for the tax rate on Sept. 13.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee reported that with the proposed rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation, the average taxable value of a home in Fiscal Year 2023 in Harker Heights would be $256,197, an increase of $26,508 from the Fiscal Year 2022 average taxable value of a home.
Lealiee told the council, “Now that you’ve set your proposed tax rate at 58 (cents) tonight, your adopted rate cannot be set any higher than that. You won’t be able to set your tax rate at 58.01 on Sept, 13.”
Lealiiee said, “The (average) tax payment for the Harker Heights portion only is estimated at $1,485.94, a decrease of $11.40 from the average taxable home value.”
A chart, displayed for the Council, showed the tax rates from Fiscal Year 2000 to Fiscal Year 2023.
Lealiiee said, “It’s gone from 69.90 in 2000 and remained at that level for six years. In 2006, the tax rate decreased to 68.960 then fell again to 67.960 then leveled off to 67.700, where it remained for 12 years. In 2022, the rate fell to 65.190.
The Truth in Taxation Calculation, with a 97.19% collection rate, indicates that the Maintenance and Operation (M & O) is a proposed rate of 45.11 cents that will boost general fund revenue by $11,242,100.
“An interest and sinking rate of 12.89 (cents) provides for estimated total revenues of $3,212,400, which will be enough to cover the debt payments of $3,123,689,” Lealiiee said.
A tentative schedule to meet truth in taxation requirements includes the publication of notices and the dates of public hearings that are open to the public.
The schedule includes: Notice of Tax Rate Increase published on Sept. 4 (this notice includes information regarding the public hearing), Notice of Tax Rate Increase published on Sept. 11 (this notice also includes information regarding the public hearing), Tax Rate Public Hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, Adoption of the Tax Rate.
The tentative schedule to meet the budget deadlines are:
Notice of Public Hearing on and Adoption of Budget and Fee Schedule published on Aug. 12, Notice of Public Hearing on and Adoption of Budget and Fee Schedule published on Aug. 14, Notice of Public Hearing on and Adoption of Budget and Fee Schedule published on Aug. 21; Tuesday, Aug. 23-Budget and Fee Schedule Public Hearing; Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Adoption of the Budget and Fee Schedule; and Tuesday, Aug. 23 - Ratification of Tax Increase.
