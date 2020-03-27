As health officials continue to report an increase in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in Bell County, the Harker Heights City Council voted Tuesday to postpone the city’s May 2 election until Nov. 3.
The vote was 4-0, with Councilman John Reider absent.
City Manager David Mitchell said he had concerns about politicizing the election by moving it to November, when federal, state and county races are on the ballot. However, he said he believed moving the city election was the right thing to do.
Gov. Greg Abbott last week issued a proclamation allowing governmental entities with May elections to move them to November, the state’s other recognized standard election date.
The move was prompted by efforts to minimize human contract as a means of containing the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, 18 cases of coronavirus infection had been reported in Bell County. That total has now risen to 19, as of Wednesday.
Mitchell expressed concern that a majority of the people who work elections are of that age that are considered to be high risk.
“I even wonder if we can get our usual election workers to come in and manage the election due to the concerns about the coronavirus,” Mitchell said.
Council member Jackeline Fountain suggested to Mitchell that he recruit younger judges and provide them training for the future.
Terry Delano, a candidate for the Place 4 seat on the council, said, “The last thing I want to see is this election go into a partisan nature, especially the way our political nature is at this time. It’s really something I hope that cities and school districts would stay away from — but considering what our options are at this point, I’m not sure that we have any other choice. I’ll be okay with whatever the council decides today but I’m not looking forward to having a November election.”
The Killeen City Council and Belton City Council later Tuesday also voted to postpone their respective municipal elections until November.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will consider an election date change at its March 31 meeting.
Also Tuesday, the council approved changing the calendar to reflect the postponement of all council workshops until May 31 as a prevention measure against the spread of COVID19.
In the month of April, there will two City Council meeting, both of them at 5 p.m. Those would be on April 14 and 28.
In other action Tuesday, the council approved the city’s application for a Criminal Justice Division Grant that, if approved, will fund the purchase of 38 Pro Tech DT 206C Level 3 plate vest and accessories that will give officers more ballistic coverage over the vital organs.
Police Chief Phil Gadd said,” These are much more protective than the rifle resistant body armor now being worn by officers in the Harker Heights Police Department.”
The department also requested five Point Blank RAM1 that has BCIIIA ballistics and one 10x12 Level hard plate. The grant will provide $87,925.09 with no requirement for a cash or in-kind match.
Only essential personnel were required to attend Tuesday’s meeting.Those included the council, city manager, city secretary, an administrative assistant, IT technologist and director of Public Relations.
One of the attorneys who represents the city was also in attendance.
This was a different kind of meeting, of sorts, because of the physical arrangement of the council chambers.
Mitchell had made sure that the gallery, where the public sits during a meeting, in addition to the dais, where the council members sit, met the directives of no more than 10 people and the six-feet social distancing standard, as set by guidelines from the county and state.
There were two chairs in the gallery for the public and a table and chair for Mitchell. The city secretary also sat in the gallery.
The remainder of residents and the media who wanted to attend the meeting were provided chairs in the lobby and a sound system to hear the discussion, plus a microphone they could use to make comments during the meeting.
