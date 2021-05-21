The City of Harker Heights, by resolution of the City Council, is a member of the Steering Committee of Cities served by Oncor Electric Delivery Company.
The committee serves several cities across the state by providing legal guidance, consulting, research and expertise as municipalities face upward energy costs from service providers.
On April 8, Oncor filed an application for approval to amend its distribution cost recovery factor (DCRF) to increase distribution rates with each of the cities in their service area.
In the filing, Oncor is seeking an increase in total distribution revenue requirements by approximately $97,826,277. The effect of this increase on the average resident’s bill is unknown at this time.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark explained on May 18 that the council agreed at last week’s meeting to deny Oncor’s application and amend cost recovery plus other items.
Bark said, “City staff, however, did not word the action correctly and therefore did not reflect the desire of the council’s intent. It’s back before you today with the correct wording and apologize for the inconvenience.”
Councilwoman Jody Nicholas asked, “What is Plan B if Oncor wins approval of the increase?”
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee responded, “If Oncor wins this requested amount, we will be notified how that will affect residential users and their monthly bill. In the past, we have been able to negotiate a lower monthly rate through the committee of cities.
The first step is to pass this resolution so they can hire a consultant to review their case and help renegotiate this total $97 million request for all the cities they serve.”
In other business, the council received training by IT Director Bates regarding cyber security.
According to state law, all municipal governments must conduct annual cyber security training for employees and elected officials.
The council training included a 17-minute video and information about the proper emailing of information.
Some highlights of the video included:
Texas is the No. 2 most attacked state both by number of victims and the amount of loss.
The top risks to computersecurity within an organization are weak passwords, anti-theft software that’s not installed correctly or updated, weak email rules concerning links, no access controls for public Wi-Fi connections, a lack of administrative controls to downloading certain programs and a lack of cyber security training.
Networking hardware should always be kept in locked areas as well as any electronic control systems that handle traffic lights, water and other valuable services.
Avoid proper nouns, don’t write passwords down on paper, and change passwords quickly when necessary. Don’t share passwords with anyone.
In your computer graveyard, there is still data on devices that are no longer in use. Completely erase all hard rives, Sim cards should be removed and destroyed.
A threat to your Internet is the potential targeting of a network or system to damage or harm the capability to operate.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Spencer Smith presented proclamations to three Harker Heights High School students who assisted as student election clerks for the city of Harker Heights and Killeen ISD joint general election held on May 1.
