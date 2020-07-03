With stay-at-home orders, quarantine and social distancing, the effects of the pandemic have been especially hard on business owners.
But even in challenging times, local business owners found ways to make their plans happen.
“We had several new businesses that opened during COVID,” said Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President Gina Pence. “I am sure they had to pivot their business model like all of us.”
One of the new businesses that opened their doors during the pandemic is 5.11 Tactical. Located in Market Heights, the store offers clothing and gear consisting of uniforms and tactical equipment to military, first responders and outdoor enthusiasts.
“They did a big push for online as well, including a giving back campaign during the pandemic,” Pence said.
Corner Donuts & Kolaches opened on Stillhouse Lake Road, offering a wide variety of breakfast items such as donuts, kolaches, croissants and biscuits.
Customers continuously commented on the staff’s friendliness and the freshness of the food.
“I haven’t had great donuts in a while ... until I tried theirs,” said Laura Matthew in a review on Facebook.
The shop also offers specialty donuts such as maple bacon long johns as well as boudin kolaches.
Another new eatery, Banmai Thai Restaurant, opened its doors at 360 W Central Expressway during a time only takeout orders were accepted.
Since June, guests can also dine in to enjoy the traditional and authentic Thai food. The capacity is limited to 10-12 people.
The popular Latin American restaurant Arepitas, which was initially located at this establishment, expanded and moved its location to 440 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 101.
Residents, who are looking for ways to destress from the pandemic lifestyle, can now visit a new yoga studio located at 3045 Stillhouse Lake Road.
Beth Funk, owner of the yoga studio Life Moves Yoga in Killeen, had already committed to expanding her business in Harker Heights before the pandemic.
“Nobody would plan to open up or expand their business during a situation like this,” she said. “Our business was essentially closed for over two months. This has impacted our revenue tremendously, and it is very difficult to expand your business with reduced revenue and reduced capital.”
While the situation of getting the studio ready during times of quarantine and stay-at-home-orders was not perfect, Funk made it happen.
“We have a beautiful and inviting place, we have a state-of-the-art infrared heating system,” she said. “And we have a beautiful, warm yoga family so people can really experience a what we call home away from home, and we are just so eager to start serving the Harker Heights community.”
While many new businesses opened despite the unusual situation, the pandemic also caused problems for already established places.
Amy Summerill, owner of the gourmet popcorn shop POP CornUtopia! and ice cream place Sprinkles on Top, described the feeling of having to close both stores for several weeks as a scary experience.
But she was able to shift her business focus online, offering sweet treats as a contractor for fruitbouquet.com.
“Both places were closed for about six weeks, and during that time we were doing fruit bouquets which we saw a huge, huge up-pick in business,” she said.
She also felt strong support from the local community once she was able to reopen her local businesses.
“Opening back up has been interesting,” she said. “We saw a huge surge in business when we first opened up. Lots of people wanting to support local.”
“We had several other businesses that have done expansions, and we have new businesses that are coming in,” Pence said.
Business owners who are planning on launching or expanding their business can find support and resources at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
“These are challenging times for all business industries,” Pence said. “The Harker Heights Chamber will continue to offer support and tools to help our economy come back strong.”
