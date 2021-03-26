The City of Harker Heights Farmer’s Market is leaving its Seton Medical Center location and moving to the parking lot at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Activities Center Coordinator Sarah Gibbs told the Herald on Wednesday, “We’ve been at Seton since 2013 offering home-grown produce and home-crafted items. Prior to partnering with Seton, the farmer’s market was held in some of our city parks.”
The farmer’s market, in its new location, will be open every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, beginning May 8 and lasting until Oct. 30. The market will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 30.
For more information, contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493.
Vendor packets are available by going to http://bit.ly/HHfarmersmarket. General information about the farmer’s market is also available on the City’s Facebook page.
The deadline is April 16 for vendors who wish to participate in the May 8 Farmer’s Market at Harker Heights City Hall.
Gibbs said, “We are deeply appreciative to Seton Medical Center for allowing us to use the space in front of their building for the past seven years.
“We’re looking forward to moving to our new home at City Hall.”
