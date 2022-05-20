The month of May means one thing to local shoppers: The Harker Heights Farmer’s Market is back.
Located in the parking lot between Harker Heights City Hall and the Recreation Center, the farmer’s market opened its season on May 7. It is the second season in which the market is at its current location. Formerly, the market operated in front of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
At the Farmer’s Market, Heights-area residents will find vendors selling locally grown produce and hand-made goods.
But during its visit the market Saturday, the Herald also found stories.
Bernadette Lopez and her husband Beau came from Rogersto sell at the farmer’s market. Lopez talked about how her and husband quit their jobs to focus full time and the costs that come with operating a farm.
“It’s an hour drive in the morning for us but it’s one of the only markets that doesn’t have outrageous start-up costs,” Lopez said,
“At all of the Waco and Round Rock markets, to start out it’s thousands of dollars in booth fees and membership costs. Who can afford that when you don’t know how that year is going to grow?”
Another vendor at the market was Aida Valenzuelam who hails all the way from Bosnia but has been in Texas for the last 25 years. She makes hand-made jewelry.
“If you asked me how I got into this, then I don’t know what to tell you because I don’t even know how I got into it,” Valenzuela said with a laugh.
Mark and LeeAnn Boore, a husband and wife team, run Slice of Heaven Farms on Fuller Lane. Both of them are disabled military veterans.
“We have goats, chickens, and horses. It’s a micro-farm and I really want that to be the main takeaway,” LeeAnn Boore said.
The farmer’s market will be open every Saturday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Admission to the market is free.
