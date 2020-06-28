The 2020 Harker Heights Farmers Market Season began Saturday at Seton Medical Center with a grand opening that featured various items for sale from 19 vendors.
Sarah Gibbs, activities coordinator for the City of Harker Heights, told the Herald, “The starting date was postponed because of COVID-19 but all of our vendors are glad to be back. We have a few new vendors as well as those returning from past years. We’re glad to see familiar faces and regular market-goers.”
The vendors showcased local honey, handmade furniture, cupcakes, pickles, handcrafted items, salsa, baked goods and more.
There were no produce vendors, but Gibbs said, “We expect to see them at the upcoming markets.”
The vendors on site for the kickoff of the market season were: JenX, The Occasional Cupcake, Simply Sewn for Baby, AHV Jewelry, Myrtle Bird Bakery, C.H.A. Wood Art, Ware Farm, Paul’s Custom Crafts, Baker’s Farm, Baqlawa and More, From My Creations, Mona’s Treats, BeeKind Honey Farm, Chef Flaco’s Salsa, Rancho Martinez Kitchen, A & B Crafts, G-Pa’s Workshop, Kim’s Seasonal Sweets and Cooper’s Classic Crafts.
Several precautions were taken to make the market a safe place. All vendors wore masks and the customers were highly encouraged to do the same, but not all of them heeded the suggestion. Even hand-washing stations were available at each entrance.
Vendors were spaced at least six feet apart and customers were asked to maintain social distancing.
The process of purchasing items was a little awkward compared to markets of the past.
“Some of the vendors had sample tables set up in front of their tent so visitors could make their choices from there,” said Gibbs.
To avoid hand-to-hand contact, shoppers were asked to point to the product they wanted and allow the vendor to bag it and place it on the table for pick up.
The customers were asked to make their payments by placing the cash or credit card on the table so the vendors could safely process the sale.
Latisha Hale, owner of From My Creation, told the Herald that she’s been a vendor at the market for the past 10 years.
“I was a vendor when the market was held at Carl Levin Park. When they moved here to Seton, I came along,” she said. “I was a little concerned that the market might not open again but just like everything else, it was a gradual process to make sure everything was safe.”
Some first-time market visitors were Dalton Tittle, a nurse in the Army at Fort Hood, and Kylie Tittle, a full-time nannie. Kylie admitted that she is a sucker for farmers markets and was really excited when she saw it online. “We came out because the community needs our support during this time,” Dalton said.
Vendor Tabitha Johnson with the Occasional Cupcake, said, “This is our fourth year here at the market. My specialty is, of course, cupcakes, but I also feature pecan pie and key lime pie in jars.”
Pedro and Anna Rosa brought their children Adam and Alexander to the market and bought masks for the entire family.
Pedro said, “We’re here today to support the vendors and our local economy.
The next farmers market is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, in front of Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway.
