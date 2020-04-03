The number of COVID-19 cases in Harker Heights rose to three Wednesday, among the cases reported countywide by the Bell County Public Heatlh District.
A Harker Heights man in his 50s and a Belton man in his 30s were the two cases reported Wednesday by the health district.
The other two reported Harker Heights cases of the coronavirus are two women in their 40s.
On Thursday, the public health district reported five more cases, bringing to 51 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county. The health district also reported that 12 people have recovered from the coronavirus. The county has reported one death, a Temple woman in her 80s.
Paul Romer, the county coronavirus public information coordinator, said Wednesday that Bell County Judge David Blackburn will likely update the local stay-at-home order later this week to match the state’s new guidance.
The Bell County order requires residents to stay home except for trips to the grocery store and to work at essential businesses. It is in effect until 11:59 a.m. April 6 — unless the county judge or Commissioners Court amends it. Breaking the order could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
As of Thursday afternoon, Killeen now has 17 known infections. They include a male younger than 20; a woman in her 20s; a man and woman in their 30s; three men and three women in their 40s; a woman in her 50s; two women and a man in their 60s; and a man in his 70s.
Temple has the most reported cases, with at least 22 cases. They include a male younger than 20; two women in their 20s; two women in their 30s; two women in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; four men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a woman in her 80s, who died March 27.
Belton now has five known cases.
Rural Bell County has at least four infected individuals: a man in his 30s; a man in his 50s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 80s. The health district is categorizing infections from unincorporated areas of the county and small towns as Bell County cases.
The gender gap of Bell County coronavirus cases is narrowing. Women still make up a slight majority. Age, though, is still evenly split between people who are younger than 50 and those who are older than 50.
Coryell County reported its second confirmed case Thursday. The county is not under a stay-at-home order.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that 4,669 Texans have COVID-19 and 70 people have died. The state report was published before Bell County’s and Coryell Health’s cases were reported. The state agency also reported 50,679 tests have been conducted.
Herald staff reporters contributed to this report.
