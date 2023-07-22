For the first time in its history, the Harker Heights Knights basketball team will open its season without a familiar face at practice and on the sidelines.

The school announced Wednesday on Facebook the hire of Jerrel Chumley as the new head basketball coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team.

