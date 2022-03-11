Harker Heights High School senior Grace Koh is a finalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, making her one of approximately 7,500 high school scholars across the country in competition for Merit Scholarships.
Approximately 1.5 million students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year. About 16,000 of those earn the semifinal status as high school seniors.
Koh entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists makes up less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
To become a finalist, Koh worked with her counselor at Harker Heights High School to submit a detailed scholarship application, with an endorsement by a campus administrator, an essay, and her academic record, including participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Merit Scholar winners are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
Grace Koh is also a three-time All-State Orchestra violinist and a two-time National Youth Orchestra member.
