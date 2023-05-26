Harker Heights High School seniors will walk across the stage Friday morning, the first of many commencement ceremonies scheduled for Killeen ISD high schools this weekend.
The Harker Heights High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, where four more traditional KISD high schools will have their graduations over a two-day period.
The valedictorian for this year’s Harker Heights High School graduating class is Rebecca Mack. Salutatorian is Richard Sporluck.
Mack, a National Merit Scholar Finalist, is on her way to Harvard University this fall.
Sporluck lived with his military family abroad until moving to Killeen in eighth grade. He is headed to the University of Texas.
The dates and times for other area schools’ graduation events are as follows:
The Shoemaker High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Killeen High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Ellison High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Graduation ceremonies for Early College High and Chaparral High School were held Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Crossroads High School graduation was at 6 p.m. Thursday at the S. C. Lee Junior High School.
The Copperas Cove High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton New Tech graduation was held 9 a.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Belton High School graduation was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Lake Belton High School graduation was held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Temple High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Salado High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. Friday at the Stampede Stadium.
The Gatesville High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. Friday at the McKamie Stadium.
The Lampasas High School graduation was held at 7:30 p.m. on May 19 at Badger Stadium.
Killeen ISD Early College High School graduates celebrate Wednesday after earning diplomas in a ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center. About 200 seniors graduated in the school’s Class of 2023.
