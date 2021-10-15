Area residents were able to enjoy cooler morning temperatures and sunny weather while they visited numerous garage sales that were held throughout the city of Harker Heights last Saturday, all of which were part of the city’s annual community-wide garage sale.
Saturday’s event had been rescheduled from the previous weekend due to the threat of inclement weather.
Ninety-one households registered for the event, and those registrants’ addresses were made available on the city’s website. The list could be downloaded and printed for easy reference by anyone wishing to visit those locations.
There were a few addresses listed that were unavailable on Saturday, however, which some people said was explained by the fact that many people held their garage sales the weekend prior, despite the announcement by the city that the date had changed.
However, registration was not a requirement, so there were several more garage sales with unlisted addresses around the city that also participated.
Christina Hoover and her husband, Michael, said they participated in the city-wide garage sale event five years ago, and were giving it another go this year. Hoover said they have been fostering for the last five years and only just finalized an adoption this year.
They had been cleaning out their rooms, so the timing of this year’s event, she said, was, “literally perfect timing.”
They had books and clothing, as well as some items of furniture out for sale.
Neighbor Brad Vandergriff stopped by the Hoovers’ to look over their offerings.
“I found some books I couldn’t find at the library,” he said, holding up his finds.
Marilyn Donald said she has lived in Harker Heights since 1993, and while she has held her own garage sales in the past, this was the first year she had participated in the community event.
“I’m really just getting started,” she said. ‘I’ll be here until 5:00.”
Across town, Jenny Kayser said she, too, was participating in the event for the first time, though she has lived in Harker Heights her entire life. She was host to a multi-family sale, and had home goods, holiday décor, clothing, and even appliances for sale.
She, too, appreciated the timing of the event as she was putting her RV up for sale and this enabled her to clear it out. She reported having a pretty steady stream of people all morning long.
Sale offerings throughout the city included clothing, toys, games, DVDs, and tools. Other big-ticket items included appliances, furniture, video consoles and games, collectibles, and even antiques.
It was the sheer variety of items available that brought out many people, such as Minerva Sanchez, who said the garage sales provided her a fun distraction and shopping opportunities.
All of the sales also boasted pricing that was easy on the pocketbook, something that appealed to Fred Talamantez, who said he came out, “to see what bargains I can find.”
Harker Heights Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said of the event, “It was a pretty good turnout.”
