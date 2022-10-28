Shining Star

The Harker Heights City Council honored three individuals, Omar Hall III, Fawn Hanzel and Angela Thompson for their work in preventing a child abduction, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith said Tuesday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

The City of Harker Heights honored three Harker Heights residents during the Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting for their work in saving a 9-year-old girl after she was abducted near her school last month.

Police subsequently arrested and identified the alleged abductor as 28-year-old Harker Heights man Marco A. Gonzalez.

