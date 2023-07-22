HARKER HEIGHTS — The City of Harker Heights hosted an employee recognition ceremony for new and seasoned city workers of all departments at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center on Tuesday.
About 100 city emplyees attended the ceremony and enjoyed refreshments and snacks as city offices closed early Tuesady to accommodate the 3 p.m. gathering.
Team leaders from the city’s various departments, such as the Human Resources Department and Animal Services got up to recognize recent hires and their achivements before awards were given out.
After heartfelt words from each department, awards were given out to various employees under the city.
Recipients of the awards were:
Employee of the 1st Quarter was given to John Leivan – Parks & Recreation Department
Employee of the 2nd Quarter was given to Nate Nesbit – Public Works Department
Police Officer of the Year was given to Officer Dustin Weaver
Firefighter of the Year was given to Stuart Kiefer (Driver/Pump Operator)
Many employees also received pins for their service to the city. Pins were given out to employees who have served the city for five years or more.
Employees who received pins were:
Melonie Matthewson - 25 Year Service Pin
Kelsey Coffman - 10 Year Service Pin
Joshua Delong - 15 Year Service Pin
Randy Stefek - 20 Year Service Pin
John Moseley - 15 Year Service Pin
William Greenwood - 10 Year Service Pin
Dan Phillips - 5 Year Service Pin
Eric Moree - 10 Year Service Pin
Brad Alley - 30 Year Service Pin
Jacob Cardona - 15 Year Service Pin
Jason Moore - 5 Year Service Pin
Betty Delong - 20 Year Service Pin
Michael Licavoli - 15 Year Service Pin
Zachary Gauthier - 5 Year Service Pin
Charles Adams - 15 Year Service Pin
Chris Hanson - 5 Year Service Pin
Eric Alton - 5 Year Service Pin
Casey Brazzill - 25 Year Service Pin
Sabrina Jackson - 15 Year Service Pin
Henry Nash -10 Year Service Pin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.