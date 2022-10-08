The city of Harker Heights is hosting Haunted Heights on Saturday, Oct. 29. The free event invites families to walk the trails at Carl Levin Park on 400 Miller’s Crossing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors will Experience a trail full of vendors, photo ops, and activities for all ages.
Children are asked to bring trick-or-treat bags for candy.
For those interested in being a vendor, email
In conjunction with the Haunted Heights, the Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall on 305 Miller’s Crossing and will be having trick-or-treating in addition to a door prize giveaway.
This is the last Farmers Market of the 2022 season!
If you have decorated your home or business within the Harker Heights city limits for Halloween, check out the Haunted Heights 2022 Decorating Contest.
Registration is now open, and entries are accepted until Oct. 20.
Pick up an application at the Activities Center (400 Indian Trail), the Recreation Center (307 Miller’s Crossing), or visit https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Special guest judging will be held Oct. 25-26, and the winners will be announced Oct. 28, 2022.
Official Harker Heights door-to-door Trick-or-Treat time for 2022 will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
