Last Friday’s celebration of Texas State Arbor Day was truly groundbreaking — and not just for the ceremonial planting of a tree.
Harker Heights hosted the holiday — and this was the first year that the event was livestreamed across the state on Facebook.
Harker Heights Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo filled out the application and put together a proposal last year for the chance to be the city that hosted this year’s event. “We were announced at last year’s ceremony,” he said in an earlier interview.
The celebration began livestreaming at 9:30 a.m., with officials from cities around the state saying a few words for the special day.
El Paso, Fort Worth, Kingsville, Galveston, and even Nolanville were part of the preshow. Deputy Vice Chancellor of Texas A&M Agriculture Susan Ballabina and Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator for Texas A&M Forestry Service also both spoke about the connection between trees and human health.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith also said a few words.
“Harker Heights is a Tree City USA, which shows our commitment to nature as a significant aspect of service to and with the citizens of Harker Heights,” he said. “Trees have a significant symbolism … (and) take on more of a meaning than just a plant.”
The event itself began at 10 a.m. in Carl Levin Park, with a welcome from Paul Johnson, program leader for the Urban and Community Forestry program and Texas A&M Forestry Service. The Harker Heights Police and Fire Departments posted the colors, and the Pledge of Allegiance was read by City Manager David Mitchell.
Among the celebrants were Steve Carpenter, former city manager; Dana Karcher, president elect of the International Society of Arboriculture; Dr. Hans Williams, Texas Forestry Association president; Rob Hughes and Susan Stutz of the Texas Forest Service; and AJ Thibodeaux and Rebecca Johnson of the Texas chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture.
“Today we will honor the city of Harker Heights for your work to achieve and maintain your status as a Tree City USA for the ninth year, and the city will be presented with the official Texas Arbor Day proclamation for the state of Texas,” Johnson said. The proclamation was presented to Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist.
Carpenter was presented a commendation for his instrumental role in making Harker Heights a Tree City USA.
He said, “This is really a community award.”
The city was also presented a Tree City USA flag.
Trujillo announced the Texas Arbor Day book, which was a collaboration between the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Harker Heights High School art students. Copies of the book can be downloaded from the Texas A&M Forest Service website at https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/ or by emailing library director Lisa Youngblood at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.
After Williams and Karcher spoke, it was announced that next year’s host city will be Weatherford.
The official program was followed by a planting of a Mexican sycamore by the visiting officials.
Other activities and programs included a new storywalk in Community Park and multiple programs and activities made available on the library’s Facebook page.
“Trees really are that physical manifestation of our belief in the future,” Johnson said.
