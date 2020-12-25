The City of Harker Heights last week announced the winners of its two holiday contests: the Wreath Decorating Contest and the Parade of the Lights outdoor lighting/decorating contest.
The Wreath Decorating Contest had a total of 293 votes submitted online or in person this year.
The winners were: 1st Place & Santa’s Choice — Holiday Celebration, 2nd Place — Texas Holiday, and 3rd Place — Red & Green Christmas Dream.
Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator, said, “Thank you to all entries for their creative skills and participating.”
Voting for both contests took place between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15. There was a total of 23 entries (all Harker Heights residents) in the Parade of Lights outdoor decorating contest.
Awards were given for 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place per area.
Residents voted by viewing photos online, in person at the Activities Center, and/or by driving around to the entries’ addresses to return to the website to cast their votes. The City reported a total of 998 votes submitted online or in person.
A group of judges drove around to vote on the overall awards of Best Wow! Factor, Best Kid’s Theme, Best Use of Music and Movement, People’s Choice, and Judges’ Choice.
The awards included gift cards, ornaments and a sign to display.
“We are excited to double in entries this year and to offer a social distancing program for our citizens,” said Nichole Broemer, Activities Center & events manager.
Broemer thanked the participants for entering the contest and encourage residents to join in the contest next year.
2020 Winners
Division II: Single Family Home (per area)
Area 1:
1st PLACE: 202 Red Oak Drive
2nd PLACE: 220 W. Cardinal Lane
3rd PLACE: 107 Moody Circle
Area 2:
1st PLACE: 407 Ponderosa Drive
2nd PLACE: 428 Winter Sun Drive
3rd PLACE: 3021 Rain Dance Loop
Area 3:
1st PLACE: 2011 Shadow Ridge Road
2nd PLACE: 1503 Spicewood Circle
3rd PLACE: 512 Pioneer Trail
Area 4:
1st PLACE: 2939 Apache Loop
OVERALL AWARDS:
PEOPLE’S FAVORITE: 2939 Apache Loop
BEST WOW! FACTOR: 1503 Spicewood Circle
BEST KID’S THEME: 2405 Antelope Trail
BEST USE OF MUSIC & MOVEMENT: 3246 Province Point
JUDGES’ FAVORITE: 2939 Apache Loop
