Harker Heights has been designated a “Music Friendly Community.”
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center announced this week that the city has been awarded the designation by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
A celebration for the designation will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing.
Harker Heights is the second Bell County community to receive the state designation.
Salado officials celebrated the village’s designation as a “Music Friendly Community” on June 14.
The designation by the Texas Music Office seeks to foster music-related economic development.
In late April, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosted a workshop, attended by Chip Adams, the community relations and outreach specialist from the Texas Music Office. Adams gave a presentation to around a dozen curious members of the music industry.
Adams explained that the Texas music industry accounts for approximately 100,000 jobs and around $8.5 billion in annual earnings.
Now that it has obtained the designation, Harker Heights joins the ranks of more than 30 other communities in Texas with the same qualification.
Other Central Texas cities that have received the designation are Austin, Waco and Round Rock.
Becoming a “Music Friendly” city essentially means Harker Heights can collaborate with other such cities in the state to use the music industry to promote tourism, or to promote the industry by highlighting local artists.
The city of Harker Heights has hosted multiple events at Carl Levin Park and has brought in musical talent locally and from across the state to entertain as attendees mill about.
The city’s Chamber of Commerce president, Gina Pence, will be the liaison between Harker Heights and the Texas Music Office.
“This is something that the Chamber and the city has been looking at doing — supporting our artists,” she said after the April meeting.
Pence explained during the information seminar that seeking the designation has been in the works for a while.
In order to receive the designation, the city had to register with the Texas Music Office and create an advisory committee.
In Salado, Stacey Ybarra, assistant village administrator for Salado, will take the role of liaison between the Texas Music Office and the village to coordinate musical efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.