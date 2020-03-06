The Harker Heights public library invited booklovers of all ages to a special celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday last Saturday.
Visitors had the opportunity to participate in a fun-filled morning with a variety of activities that fit the motto of a “wild and kooky” celebration, Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston said.
Kids were able to be creative with many arts and crafts projects like the fox and socks puppets, take pictures in a Dr. Seuss photo booth and enjoy sensory play in a balloon room or baby’s only section.
Many Dr. Seuss fans visited the library dressed as their favorite book characters like 6-year-old Kardelen Ustunda from Harker Heights.
“Dr. Seuss and his books are her favorite,” said her mother Anna Ustunda, who was amazed by the great outcome of the event.
But the event wasn’t only a hit with little book lovers.
“(Dr. Seuss) is just beloved by everyone of us,” Hairston said. “My favorite Dr. Seuss book is actually Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!”
While the library has held the birthday celebration for several years, this has been the biggest event so far.
“Everybody can identify with his books and with embracing the wild and kooky by using your imagination so I think that just speaks to everyone,” Hairston said.
At times, the library hosted more than 200 people.
“We had a great turnout today, far larger than even our wildest imagination,” Hairston said.
She believed that one of the many reasons for the event’s popularity was the status of Dr. Seuss as an American icon, whose books reach different generations.
Dr. Seuss, whose given name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, authored such classics as “The Cat in the Hat,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” He died in 1991 at the age of 87.
Many adults like Harker Heights resident Monique McMichael were reminded of their own childhood and growing up with Dr. Seuss books.
“I enjoyed his books as a child,” she said.
McMichael, who visited the library with her mother, Patricia, and her 3-year-old nephew Austin McMichael, liked the variety of activities attendees were able to participate in.
“It is a nice event to come to, something great for the family,” she said.
Saturday’s birthday celebration also kicked off the library’s Read Across Central Texas campaign.
“That is a really fun program for everyone to explore across Central Texas libraries and museum,” Hairston said.
Partners of the program include the Killeen City Library System, Marketplace Barnes & Noble and the Central Texas College Mayborn Science Theater among others.
“We just want people to go and explore the area and take a look at what area libraries and museums have to offer,” Hairston said. “They all offer special activities like this and we just really want to bring awareness to fun activities in the area.”
Children, who want to take part in the program, can pick a map at any of the participating locations and start to collect stickers. Five stickers can be turned in for a prize.
