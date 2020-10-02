The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been putting out several virtual back-to-school programs for the last few weeks. For preschoolers, this has meant ABCs and 123s, for older children a reading club and “Brain Breaks,”held every Monday at 2 p.m.
Brain breaks are short videos led by library director Lisa Youngblood and involve using the brain and the body together. “They are all intended for children to get up and moving,” Youngblood explained in an interview. She said the breaks use different parts of the brain and help develop both fine and gross motor skills. “These skills build confidence and build the synapses in the brain.”
At the beginning Monday’s video, she told viewers, “A brain break does not mean a nap … a brain break means we’re going to stop what we were doing, take a break, and let our brain work in a totally different way.”
Monday’s Brain Break involved colors (this week’s theme), and got kids up and moving by first doing some stretching exercises. Youngblood then used four large, multicolored gel tiles — in blue, purple, orange, and pink — for the rest of the program. She told her audience that anything they can find around the house would work — chalk, paper, painter’s tape, even pretending.
She first used the tiles for a warm-up activity using directions (left and right, up and back) and the different colors to count out steps and performing those steps by counting. Beginning with one-count steps, and working her way up to eight-count steps, each tile was stepped on the requisite number of times. The process was then reversed from eight-counts down to one-counts.
Next, Youngblood had viewers jump from color to color, then introduced a “Simon Says”-like game using patterns. She began with a simple pattern, stepping on blue, purple, pink, and orange. Then she added to the pattern several times (blue, purple, pink, orange, blue, then adding another blue, another orange, and so on) while children at home repeated the patterns themselves.
At the end of the video, Youngblood said there is a similar game in the Harker Heights ReadSquared using either the computer mouse or finger (depending on the device). The Brain Break videos are available to back to any time, as well, so can be used often.
She said of the Brain Break programs, “I’m loving it!”
Next week’s Brain Break will be “The Brain Dance,” which works on the eight different developmental movement patterns (such as cross-lateral and core, or distal) in a fun way.
You can watch this week’s Brain Break on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/712904289300373.
