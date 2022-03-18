Monday was the official beginning of spring break, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library kicked things off with the grand opening of its brand new Maker Space.
The Maker Space is a joint venture between the library and the Harker Heights Activities Center.
Dozens of area families turned out for the event, with nearly 100 people coming to the library before the three-hour event was even half over. And, children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said, the library also held a “Lego Mania” event in conjunction with the Maker Space opening, which had Legos, robotics, gears, puzzles, and building blocks not only in the Maker Space, but also throughout the library itself.
Harker Heights resident KerryAnn Zamore-Byrd brought son Landon Frazier, 7, to the event. She said she had Landon read the flyer to decide what he wanted to do, and he chose Lego Mania.
“He loves Legos,” she said, adding it was also “an opportunity for him to make some new friends, as well.”
The pair planned to attend several of the other events the library had set for the week, too.
“I always try to come out and support the different events right here in our community,” she said.
The Maker Space had several stations set up around the room, some of which contained Legos and other building toys. Other stations contained painting and coloring supplies; there was also a music station with percussion instruments, an electric piano, and there were several computer stations for robotics and basic coding.
“It’s all about building, engineering and the creativity aspect that goes with that,” Rossmiller said.
Kristina French of Killeen brought son Elliot, 7, and daughter Vivian, 5, to kick off their spring break.
“He (Elliot) thought it looked like it would be super-fun,” she said. Elliot agreed that it was as he worked on his nautical-theme Lego creations.
Eight-year-old Jonah remained at his Lego station. “I don’t know what I’m building yet, but I know what pieces I want to put on it,” he said.
“(Legos are) one of my favorite things,” he said. “I want to be a Lego Master when I grow up.” His finished product turned out to be a six-story “fortress,” complete with ladders and multiple entrances.
“There is a fantastic process behind it (the constructing),” Rossmiller said. “They’re thinking about the ‘why.’”
Jonah’s mother, Katie, said this was the first library event they had attended.
“This is great!” she said. “The kids are loving it, and there is a lot (to do).”
The Bowles family of Copperas Cove came for the event, too, and while Addy, 3, played a bit with the Legos, it was the coloring station that kept her attention. Steven, 6, enjoyed the Legos, but also rocked out on the electric piano and played with some of the other building toys. His mother, Erin, said they would be attending some of the other science events during the week, as well.
“Steven loves everything to do with science,” she said, as Steven added, “I want to be a scientist when I grow up!”
Rossmiller said of the event, “It’s a fantastic success! There is so much interaction between the parents and caregivers and the kids. ... We love to see them (the children) bring out their inner engineers.”
