The Stewart C. Meyer Public Library Activities Center hosted the eighth annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday.
Eight vendors showcased their products with about 12 residents in attendance.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension was one of the newest vendors at the fair though others did tell the Herald that it was their first time to attend.
Beverly Hodges was joined by Stefphani Stainhour in representing the Better Living for Texans AgriLife Extension from Texas A&M.
Hodges said, “We’re encouraging families to consume more fruits and vegetables and be physically active.”
Joshua Li debuted Acaciawood Acupuncture, which operates one clinic in Temple and opened a location in Harker Heights two years ago.
Li said, “Most people come to us with pain issues. Acupuncture can help in adjusting a person’s energy level. How long we treat patients depends on their condition and personal goals.”
Ashley Todd, owner of Heart of Texas Placental Services, distributed samples of products for women who are expecting a baby or are breast-feeding. She is a multiple certified Placenta Encapsulation Specialist and is trained to enhance pregnancies, births and post partum.
Other vendors included Awaken Alma, owned by Raquel Duarte, specializing in Zodiac Crystal bundles, oil roll ons made with 100 percent natural essential oils, stones, incense and sage.
Christina Jackson showcased her Natural Pure Skin Repair.
Jackson said, “I created “Body Butter” to help heal my daughter’s skin problems.
That led to her business that started six years ago and now features 39 regular products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.