The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation jointly sponsored a “Back to School Bash” on Aug. 26 at Kern Park.
The crowd of about 100 were entertained with bounce houses, free books, hula hoops, giant checker board, a huge rope for tug-of-war, face painting and music.
Tiki Island was the newest feature in the category of tall things to make use of participant’s climbing skills. Both children and adults tried their luck at conquering the relatively squishy beast.
Parks and Recreation introduced a new way to use bows and arrows called Archery Attack. Instead of the usual targets on stands, special protective equipment for the head and arrows with soft tips were provided for two people and the target was the other person.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Friends of the Library supplied a wide variety of books. With school already underway, literacy is a top priority, said Erica Rossmiller, children’s librarian at the library in Harker Heights.
“Everyone who stops by our table gets a free book,” Rossmiller said. “Today, we’re focusing on children’s books.”
The Friends of the Library were also handing out books assisted by volunteer Jalen Cooper.
Cooper said, “We give out one book per child who comes by our table and checks us out.”
Susan Baker of Copperas Cove tried her hand at the new version of archery. “This was fun and a great way to release frustration,” Baker said. She took on her son, Zaelyn, 8, in a brief session. Looking on was Baker’s daughter, Zamira, 4.
Marion White’s two daughters Mya, 10, and Avana, 7, got into a tug-of-war game.
White said, “I think Mya might have won that one. They’ve been practicing with a dog leash at home.”
White, a Harker Heights resident, told the Herald that she loved how the community was getting together for the “Bash” and having events like this out of school.
Climbing on Tiki Island was the first priority for the daughters of Josh Bass of Belton. Joslyn, 7, and Zoe, 4, made their way quickly to begin their climb.
Bass said, “They love the bounce houses, having their faces painted and going crazy!”
