The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focuses on literary skills and reading fun with books for all ages, reading levels and areas of interest.
Use the following titles available in the library catalog to begin a reading adventure:
“Nat For Nothing,” written and illustrated by Maria Scrivan;
“No Hay Nieve Como En Casa,” written by Cristina Soontornvat, illustrated by Barbara Szepesi Szucs, and translated by Maria Dominguez;
“Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!” written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss;
“Onestar’s Confession,” written by Erin Hunter;
“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney;
“Shia Learns About Type 2 Diabetes,” written by Shaina Hatchell and illustrated by Candice Bradley;
“Spy School Project X,” written by Stuart Gibbs;
“Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon,” written by Patty Lovell and illustrated by David Catrow;
“Stanley’s Boat,” written and illustrated by William Bee;
“Super-dee-dooper Book Of Animal Facts,” written by Courtney Carbone.
Special events this week at the library:
Friends of the Harker Heights Library General Meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. Anyone wanting to become a member is invited to attend.
The library will be closed Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday and will resume regular business hours 9 a.m. Saturday.
Virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Looking forward:
Registration for School-Aged Science Time for children ages 7 to 12 begins Friday, March 31. This month’s science workshop project is a blower kit. The workshop will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Adult supervision and assistance is required during the workshop. One kit per family will be provided to assemble and operate. To register, call 254-953-5496.
Register for Creative Hobby Challenge for teens and adults. April’s challenge is macrame. Learn the basics of this textile craft and create a handmade item with the supplies provided. Class time is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 15. To register, call 254-953-5491.
