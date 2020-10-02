This is Banned Books Week. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library encourages readers to celebrate Find Your Freedom to Read by using your library card to invest in the services the library offers.
Featured weekend activity for family-friendly fun.
Explore Color Connections with Torn Paper Creations at 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary to create an original work of art.
Go to the library’s Facebook page for information on A Fresh Start to a Healthier You! online workshop series hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The workshop offers recipes for success, practical shopping and cooking tips, and the confidence to cook healthy meals in four short self-paced sessions.
Read, Dream, Be with the Harker Heights Public Library Fall Reading Club. Adults have their own reading club through harkerheights.readsquared.com. Choose a theme such as Adventure on the Seven Seas and Beyond, Thrills and Chills, Books Are a Tasty Treat, or Medieval Faire, or consult the book reviews for reading suggestions. For additional fun, take on one of the reading challenges.
Recent additions to the library catalog include these fiction titles:
“Always Only You,” by Chloe Liese;
“The Borrower,” by Rebecca Makkai;
“Burn,” by Patrick Ness;
“The Court Of Miracles,” by Kester Grant;
“The Dead-Tossed Waves,” by Carrie Ryan;
“The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett;
“Here We Are,” by Graham Swift;
“The Mystery Of Three Quarters,” by Sophie Hannah;
“The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich;
“Robopocalypse,” by Daniel Wilson;
“Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising,” by Timothy Zahn;
“Veil Of Roses,” by Laura Fitzgerald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.