The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is known for bringing great programming and content to the community.
This time the library staff has taken things one step further, offering self-care journal kits last week to help people deal with the stress of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The kits were not part of any program but were the brainchild of reference librarian Christina Link.
“Times are stressful right now for everybody, and a self-care journal seemed like something nice to do for our patrons,” Link said.
Link said she got the idea in a Facebook group that she belongs to, in which someone mentioned a self-care journal. Thinking it was a good idea, she added things to it and created the kit.
The kits included a journal (“You can use it for whatever you want, Link said); a pen; some bubble wrap “to pop and destress with;” tea bags, and chocolates. Link even thoughtfully included some journaling prompts (“Just in case you need inspiration,” she said).
The prompts were on a separate sheet of paper that gave recipients a little information about the journaling process.
“Journaling gives us time to pause and self-reflect,” it began. “It helps us to remember who we are and delve into the root of our spirit. Take a moment each day to write and reflect.”
The prompts were all about positive reflection. One read, “Ten things that make me smile.” Another read, “Ten things that inspire me (books, people, music, etc.).” Still another read, “What is something about yourself that has surprised you?” The end of the list prompts one to read the words aloud to oneself.
As for the two tea bags, one a soothing Earl Grey, the other an herbal tea, and the assorted chocolates? Link said it best when she said, “What says self-care better than tea and chocolates?”
Link said, “Between the holidays and everything going on — COVID, politics — everything is stressful and trying ... a self-care journal is just what everyone needs right now to reconnect to yourself.”
Link said there were a limited number of the kits made, but anyone interested can call the library at 254-953-5491 to see if any are still available.
