Patrons have access to a variety of programs that encourage summertime learning for children, teens, and adults at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This Saturday at the library:
This Saturday at the library:
Do Well Be Well Workshop for Type 2 Diabetes at 10 a.m. for pre-registered participants.
Maker Space hours for teens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for kids from 3 to 5 p.m.
Pokémon Game Day at 1 p.m.
Dungeons & Dragons at 1 p.m. for ages 14 and older. To register, call 254-953-5491.
This week at the library:
The library will be closed this Monday in honor of Juneteenth and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.
American Sign Language: Songs for Families with Georgia Frawley. Attend either the 9:30 or 11 a.m. Wednesday program and learn some fun and fast basics of ASL.
Sing and Sign American Sign Language Teen Workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Learn vocabulary signs that may be used with traditional and contemporary songs.
Teen Writers’ Group meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Game Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
After hours at the library:
Swing Dance Class at 7 p.m. Friday. Come solo or with a partner and learn the basics of swing dancing.
Registration is required. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Looking ahead:
The Book Discussion Club announces Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse” as the subject of their July meeting.
Print, e-book, and e-audio formats are available for checkout or reservation.
