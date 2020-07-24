Last week, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrated reptiles, and featured several programs that taught children all about reptiles of both Texas and the world. Last week’s virtual Family Night then brought a snake-themed show that kids moving and grooving and they danced and sang along with library director Lisa Youngblood and her daughter, Sheridan Youngblood Reid, to Lucas Miller’s appropriately-named “(A Snake’s Not) Slimy.”
“I love snakes and I love to dance,” Youngblood said in an interview, “and this is one of my favorite programs. I thoroughly enjoy children’s music, and Lucas Miller is one of the best (children’s) musicians in America.”
Youngblood began by reading a nonfiction book all about snakes, “Slinky Scaly Slithery Snakes” by Dorothy Hinshaw Patent. In it, children got to learn about different kinds of snakes, what they eat, how they smell with their tongues, colors, shapes, sizes…everything they needed to know to get them started on the second portion of the program.
“I learned a lot about snakes from my good friend, Lucas Miller,” Youngblood told viewers. “Lucas Miller is a singing zoologist … I am going to do a snake song and a snake dance (with you).”
Earlier in the week, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston taught children how to make a snake sock puppet, and Youngblood encouraged young viewers to have them, or grab a sock that they could use, for the rest of the program.
“A sock puppet is my favorite type of puppet,” Youngblood said in an interview. It’s a great thing for children to work with because they can visualize this movement. It helps with their hand-eye coordination and … manipulation, and I believe it’s good for children to have make-believe, but still see the reality behind it.”
After teaching young viewers some foot work, and how to make their puppets move, the dance began, set to Miller’s “(A Snake’s Not) Slimy,” drawing much laughter from the two women on-screen.
Youngblood said of the program, “We had a really good time!”
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
