While the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is open for quick trip material pick-up or reserved computer use, to comply with the Health and Safety Policy adopted by the City of Harker Heights, it is now requiring that patrons wear face masks and maintain social distancing when visiting the library.
Contactless curbside service is still offered as an alternative to walk-in pick-up, and the drive-through book drop is available 24/7.
To reserve library items or computer use time, or for more information, call 254-953-5491 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday (after the holiday weekend).
The library will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Independence Day and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Celebrating the holiday is easy with a Stars & Stripes Exploration Kit.
The kit offers fun facts, games, and a reading list and website links for further exploration.
To access the downloadable PDF kit, go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/Kids.
Featured virtual program this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
African Drum Circle at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Elizabeth Kahura shares traditional music, drumming, and storytelling from Kenya.
Patrons who applied for a virtual library card are now able to get their physical Harker Heights Public Library card. To start the process, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.govduring the business hours listed above.
The library card offers continued access to virtual and print materials, DVDs, and research databases provided by the local public library.
New arrivals include these parenting titles:
“Growing Pains: A Parent’s Guide to Child Development,” by Amanda Hill;
“Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids,” by Hunter Clarke-Fields;
“Modern Attachment Parenting: The Comprehensive Guide to Raising a Secure Child,” by Jamie Grumet;
“Start Here: A Parent’s Guide to Helping Children and Teens Through Mental Health Challenges,” by Pier Bryden.
