February is officially here, and everyone is focused on the upcoming Valentine’s Day, whether it be making cards, planning romantic dinners, or attending special events such as dances.
However, February is also a time for Mardi Gras, and the “Get Crafty” program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library helped patrons celebrate the holiday with an alternative to Valentines — Mardi Gras masks.
Mardi Gras can be traced all the way back to medieval Europe, and was first celebrated in America more than 300 years ago, in 1702 in what is now Mobile, Alabama.
When New Orleans was established in 1718, Mardi Gras celebrations were traditionally elegant balls, or “masques,” and by the early 1800s the modern incarnation of Mardi Gras came into being with lavish parties, processions, and parades.
The Carnival season always begins on Jan. 6, the Feast of Epiphany, and ends on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday (the first day of Lent). This year, Mardi Gras Day occurs on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Mardi Gras is the largest masked party held in North America, and those masks are steeped in history and tradition.
Once worn as a way to allow the different societal classes to mingle, masks are now worn by everyone (float riders are required by law to wear them!) with the purple, gold, and green colors predominant.
“This is a fun craft, and you don’t have to be super-artistic to do it,” said reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the monthly program. “We’re doing Mardi Gras masks, and we’ve got tons of stuff to decorate the masks with.” This included multicolored feathers, beads, ribbons, glitter glue, sequins, and even washi tape.
Brothers Ashton and Arman Rivera each chose black masks, but decorated them completely differently. Arman went with simple and elegant, hot-gluing gold beads around the mask and using glitter glue to hint at a design. Ashton went more festive, with lots of feathers and beads, keeping to the Mardi Gras colors throughout.
Newcomer Heather Travis chose a pink mask, and decorated hers with feathers, beads, ribbons, and sequins.
And while the Get Crafty program is typically for adults, 7-year-old Amelia Richardson was granted special permission to join in and make a mask of her own.
She chose a gold mask, adorning it with gold ribbon, blue and purple feathers at the top of the mask, and beading. She added red feathers to make what she called “chicken cheeks.”
And when Ashton made her a small rose out of the gold ribbon, she put that in a place of prominence, at the very top of the mask for all to see (Link herself glued it on, to Amelia’s specification, with the hot glue gun).
Ashton said of the project, “It got me loosened up a bit and creative, instead of cold and calculated with my work. I’m usually too precise, now I’m loosened up.”
Laurie Price, who was there for the first time, said, she would definitely do it again. “Absolutely!” she said. “I love crafting.”
“It was fun,” Link said. “I enjoyed it. I was looking forward to tonight, doing something different.”
Next month’s project will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of every month beginning at 6 p.m.
