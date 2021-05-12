Arbor Day was observed on April 30, so the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s programs were all in keeping with that theme.
This included last Wednesday’s virtual Science Time program, where library clerk Heather Heilman discussed all of the benefits of trees.
Heilman explained at the beginning of the short video, “Arbor Day is actually on April 30, and that is when we talk about trees and how important they are, and lots of people celebrate by actually planting trees.”
Heilman took the opportunity to talk to her audience about, “the Top 10 things trees do for us,” beginning with the fact that trees provide homes for various wildlife. In addition to providing a home for birds and other animals, they also provide nourishment in the form of nuts and fruit (for birds and animals) and for insects via their blossoms.
The shade that trees provide help us conserve energy, she said, which cools our homes, helping us to use less electricity. Their shade also helps cool down people who are outdoors, preventing them from getting too much sun, especially in the hot summer months.
Trees also provide lumber and paper products. Heilman said that many suppliers operate tree farms, where trees, when cut down for these products, are replanted. They also have many medicinal properties. For instance, aspirin is derived from willow bark, and the Ginkgo tree’s leaves and seeds are used to treat, among other things, memory loss and asthma.
Trees keep the air and soil clean, too.
“In areas where you have more trees, you’re going to have less pollution,” Heilman said. The roots of trees hold soil in place, preventing erosion; trees are able to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen — essential for humans for breathing.
And, of course, trees beautify any area. Heilman said that she enjoys driving in a wooded area and being able to see the green foliage in the spring, and fall foliage is striking.
“They (trees) are very important for all of these things on earth,” she said. “We need to take care of them.”
Go to https://www.arborday.org/ for more information, and for printable activities for children, visit https://www.arborday.org/kids.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/495474918545859.
