DIY crafts, writing programs, and exploring science are in focus at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend:
Preregistered participants will Learn Your Sewing Machine at 1 p.m. Saturday and make their choice of holiday decorations during Homespun Holidays Sewing Class from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Writers can take some time to concentrate on their projects during the NaNoWriMo Write-In from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
This week at the library:
Baby Time, 10 a.m. Tuesday.
School-Aged Science Time, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Pre-registered participants will learn about science by conducting an experiment with some assistance from a parent or caregiver.
The A-List Club meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for adults and older teens wanting to learn how to access library facilities and services in a welcoming space.
Story Time, 10 a.m. Wednesday.
NaNoWriMo Support Meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. Thursday.
Teen Writers’ Club, 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume 9 a.m. Saturday.
Looking forward:
Register for School-aged Science Spectacular to be held Saturday, Nov. 19. Ages 7 to 12 will explore science in this mini-intensive program with science experiments requiring adult supervision and assistance.
Registration is required for each child participating. To register, call 254-953-5496.
Celebrate Polar Bear Week with these books and others in the library catalog:
“Me And Mr. P,” written by Maria Farrer and illustrated by Daniel Rieley;
“Polar Bear Fur Isn’t White: And Other Amazing Facts,” written by Thea Feldman and illustrated by Lee Cosgrove;
“The Three Snow Bears,” written and illustrated by Jan Brett and narrated by Kathleen McInerney;
“Tundras Inside Out,” written by James Bow;
“The Very, Very Far North,” written by Dan Bar-el, illustrated by Kelly Pousette, and narrated by Tim Campbell.
