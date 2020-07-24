Creativity and reading are parts of summer programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Teens age 12 to 17 can register beginning Monday for a bonus Comic Camp Kit which includes a variety of drawing materials for the upcoming Virtual Comic Camp. To register, go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/harkerheightspr.
Virtual programs at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Join Miss Heather at 2 p.m. for Tasty Tuesday. Learn how to make a tasty and healthy treat with not a lot of ingredients.
Enjoy an encore show of John’s Got Magic at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Join this week’s Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday for another discovery in the magic of reading.
Virtual Sewing Camp Part 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Combine a day in the park with story time and the result is an adventure at Harker Heights Community Park located at 1501 E. FM 2410. Stroll along the path between each Story Stop, read a part of the story (pictures included), listen to the audio version of the story on your phone, and make your way through the park and the story. The interactive story in the park will continue through August.
For further reading adventure, use the library’s free trial subscription to Tumble Book Library. Click on the Kids button at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/libraryfor quick reads, graphic novels, read-alongs, and sing-alongs.
Continue reading adventures for Summer Reading Club with these new titles in the library catalog:
“Hide And Seek,” by Sarah Mlynowski;
“Late Lunch With Llamas,” by Mary Pope Osborne;
“The Rhino In Right Field,” by Stacy DeKeyser;
“Sal And Gabi Break The Universe,” by Carlos Hernandez;
“Small Mercies,” by Bridget Krone;
“Take A Hike!” by Luke Flowers;
“Ways To Make Sunshine,” by Renée Watson;
“We Dream Of Space,” by Erin Entrada Kelly;
“A Wolf Called Wander,” by Rosanne Parry.
