Harker Heights may soon have a new landmark near City Hall — a city clock.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark made a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council workshop meeting on behalf of the 2021 Vision XXI Class to discuss the upcoming project.
Bark said, “The requested location of the clock is within our municipal complex at City Hall. We currently don’t have a town square or city center but we have adopted the area adjacent to City Hall for our Christmas tree lighting, Veterans Day and Memorial Day events, the Farmer’s Market and the Recreation Center.
“The clock is a two-sided decorative antique made of aluminum cast iron and will have dusk-to-dawn dial face lighting plus automatic adjustment for Daylight Saving Time and resets automatically from any power disruption,” Bark said.
The class still has some homework to do. They will send the city the anchoring and electrical details and provide an electrical contractor to partner with on this project.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann said, “I don’t have any questions but just wanted to say how excited I am to see this come to fruition. I believe it’s something you’ll be proud of and I’m happy to hear that there’s a lot of opportunity for businesses and residents to get involved in making it a reality.”
The Vision XXI Leadership Class will be donating all the funds for the project.
Project Managers Allen Strickland and Melanie Smith said, “Right now we’re reaching out to local companies to support this. Our plan is to have an 8- to 10-foot diameter around the clock and will sell engraved bricks to fill that space. Our focus was to make something lasting.
Smith said, “The class members had a long discussion about the location of the clock. It was a top priority and I’m glad we’re looking for an area that has flexibility.”
Bark said, “Seeing that this clock will be on land owned by the city, we’ll take care of maintenance and self-maintaining technology. The Parks and Recreation staff will be used for routine landscaping.”
The Vision XXI leadership program, sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, began in 2013 and a class project has been part of the curriculum from the beginning.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Chamber said, “All the projects were completed by each alumni class and it was sort of a gift to the city and its citizens.”
