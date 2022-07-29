More than 40 people attended Killeen Independent School District’s second school safety forum at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights Wednesday evening to hear district officials discuss strategies to help keep students safe.
Metal detectors, locked doors, active shooter drills, and Stop the Bleed training were discussed during the community forum held by the KISD board.
The first of KISD’s two forums was held Monday at Shoemaker High School.
KISD Director of Investigations and Safety Charles “Chuck” Kelley and KISD Police Chief Ralph Disher provided community members with a school safety presentation previously presented to the school board earlier this month.
Board President Brett Williams, Vice President Susan Jones and Secretary Marvin Rainwater were also in attendance Wednesday.
The extra emphasis on school safety comes on the heels of the mass shooting in Uvalde in May, where 19 elementary students and two teachers died.
Everything from poor communication between Uvalde school district police and other law enforcement agencies to an open back door have been blamed for the tragic loss of life in Uvalde just before summer break.
KISD Superintendent John Craft emphasized all school campuses will be required to walk the perimeter weekly to look for faulty or unlocked doors and report that information back to Kelley’s department.
The focus of the safety forum Wednesday evening centered on locked doors, visitor protocol, numbering doors and windows to better assist law enforcement in the event of a shooting, and preparing staff and students with a variety of training drills throughout the year.
Craft talked about the district’s use of more than 2,500 cameras — video footage he said is not actively monitored in real time but rather on a case-by-case basis.
The superintendent said the district’s safety department conducts “intruder tests” to determine weak points.
“What we found was, ‘OK, we have an issue here,” Craft said. “We’re too nice. We’re really too nice. ... I know this is uncomfortable but it’s necessary.”
Kelley reiterated the importance of the safety measure and also said some campuses were “too nice” during their intruder drill by unknowingly assisting or opening the door for the faux intruder.
A parent asked if clear backpacks would be required, which Craft confirmed would not be the case during the 2022-23 school year.
When asked about the district’s use of metal detectors, Craft said metal detectors will be used “at random” rather than daily.
KISD’s police chief said the district will also have a K-9 trained to detect drugs, weapons and even apprehend a person on campus if need be.
District officials encouraged residents, parents, students and staff to anonymously report safety concerns or bullying to KISD by visiting kisdissafe.com.
“This is really truly a community effort,” Craft said.
