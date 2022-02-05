The city of Harker Heights was largely shut down early Thursday, after a winter storm bringing subfreezing temperatures, ice and sleet moved into Central Texas.
In advance of the storm, city officials notified the media that all city facilities would be closed Thursday.
It was also announced that Waste Management trash collection would not run for the remainder of the week due to the inclement weather.
Schools were closed across Harker Heights and Nolanville on Thursday, as the Killeen Independent School District announced the district would be shut down Thursday.
Just after noon Thursday, the district announced that all KISD schools would be closed Friday as well.
Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas both announced Wednesday that their respective campuses would be closed Thursday and Friday.
Fort Hood announced Thursday afternoon that the post would remain closed Friday, except for essential personnel.
The Harker Heights H-E-B store was opened at its regular time Thursday despite the cold weather and icy conditions. A store employee told the Herald that there were no product shortages or limits, but that could change as the day progressed.
The chain later announced that all stores would be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday due to weather concerns. H-E-B stores were scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, two hours later than usual.
As the storm approached Wednesday, the store’s lot was jammed with cars and customers crowded the aisles picking up last-minute grocery items.
A similar scene was taking place at the Harker Heights Walmart Super Center and Walmart Neighborhood Grocery on Wednesday, but both stores had normal business hours Thursday despite the bad weather conditions.
The storm, named Winter Storm Landon by the National Weather Service, plowed into the Killeen-Harker Heights area late Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures by more than 20 degrees in the span of eight hours.
Rain started falling Wednesday evening, with temperatures dropping into the 30s.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, the rain changed over to sleet and ice as temperatures dipped below freezing.
By sunrise Thursday, the area was covered with a layer of white, crusty ice, making driving treacherous.
Nevertheless, vehicles could been traveling slowly on I-14 and its frontage roads. Most heavily traveled surface roads in Harker Heights were accessible as well.
By noon Thursday, the National Weather Channel reported that Harker Heights had recorded 3.51 inches of frozen precipitation, which translates to about 1.7 inches of rain.
As of noon Friday, Oncor reported no power outages in the Harker Heights area, despite the icy and windy conditions that had threatened to break tree limbs and down power lines.
The sleet and snow tapered off by early afternoon Thursday, but bitterly cold conditions were expected overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-teens and wind chills near zero.
The high Friday was forecast for just above freezing at 34, with bitter cold expected again Friday night and a low of 18.
Saturday is forecast to be a bit warmer, with a high of around 46. A warming trend will bring tempertures back into the 60s by the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.