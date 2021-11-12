The Harker Heights Municipal Court has announced the promotion of Catharina “Cat” Hoffman to Clerk of the Court, effective Oct. 16.
Hoffman was born and raised in Germany. She met her husband, Jeremy, while stationed in Germany in 1999. They have two children, James, 18, and Calla, 14.
The military initially brought her to Harker Heights. When her husband retired from Fort Hood after 20 years of service, they decided to make Harker Heights their home.
Hoffman began her career with the city in January 2019 as a deputy court clerk. In May of 2021, she was promoted to records management coordinator in the city secretary’s division of administration.
The main difference in this new job and her past positions is that she will be supervising five deputy court clerks and the Juvenile Case manager.
Her other responsibilities will be balancing and recording the financial function of the court. She will also ensure that documents are correct, processing and preparing cases for trials and final disposition and will dispose of and explain laws and court procedures to the defendants.
Hoffman said, “I was attracted to pursing the job in the courts arena because I’ve always had an interest in the judicial system. The job offer presented a challenge as well as an opportunity to increase my understanding of the American judicial system.”
She received her education and training in Germany as a logistics agent. She had the opportunity for a wide range of jobs, but her most recent position as a deputy court clerk with Level 1 Court Clerk certification and getting her Level 2 certification, as well as records management coordinator prepared her for the job as Clerk of the Court.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “Catharina has a servant’s heart that shines in her interactions with her teammates and the public. I am excited for our Municipal Court operations to see where her leadership takes us.”
