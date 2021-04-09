The Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Harker Heights a Tree City USA for the 10th year in a row.
Harker Heights achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and sponsoring an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
With Tree City USA recognition, Harker Heights has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management, according to Jeff Achee, director of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation.
This past November, Harker Heights hosted the official Texas State Arbor Day in partnership with the Texas A & M Forest Service.
Adam Trujillo, activities center specialist, assists with tree education and told the Herald, “Our City is continually growing the Urban Forestry Program. We recently finished a tree survey and urban forestry plan. This will allow us to use more science and precision in our tree care.”
Individuals and organizations can request more information about arboriculture, tree care and programs about tree by contacting Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or at 254-953-5466.
Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said, “Tree City USA communities see the impact firsthand on what an urban forest has on a community. The trees being planted and cared for by Harker Heights Parks and Wildlife are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.”
