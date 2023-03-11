A legacy of “healthy reserves,” is what city officials attribute the health of the City of Harker Heights to, as outlined in a presentation Monday on the State of the City.
About 80 people attended the luncheon meeting at the Central Texas Homebuilders Association headquarters in Harker Heights to listen to Mayor Spencer Smith and City Manager David Mitchell as they outlined the progress made within the city during 2022 and some anticipated plans for the future.
“We have encumbered three months of expenses within the reserves and believe our city to be in a good position, should we need to handle an emergency, and that helps us with a stronger credit rating,” Mitchell said.
The presentation began with explanations for a $3.8 million ‘investment’ in roadwork and street repairs due to 2021’s Winter Storm Uri.
Nine streets required subgrade concrete stabilization with 19 additional street requiring point repairs. From there, was a list of streets which required additional improvement at a cost of $1 million.
A short video ran about the valuable partnerships between the city, the school district, county commissioners and others to see the Warriors Path project through Phase I.
“This was a significant engineering project,” Smith said. “We are committed to the partnerships that are needed to complete future phases of this and other projects.”
Warriors Path Phase 1 was completed at a total cost of $2.6 million — $1.3 million of which came from the city and $1.1 million from Killeen ISD. An additional sidewalk project for foot traffic to and from the high school was completed at a cost of $900,000.
Mitchell discussed the new citizen survey for Harker Heights residents, the general purpose of which is to assist city council and staff with planning and budgeting.
Another valuable tool for Heights residents is the Citizen Alert System,” Mitchell said. “This allows citizens to sign up to receive notices from the city on things like extreme weather, road closures, boil water notices and other events.”
Some of those other projects included the Warriors Path Phase 2 with an investment of $4.2 million, another street improvement program at $1 million and the Chaparral Road project, whose costs will be shared with KISD.
On tap for 2023 will be utility projects that include a $5.3 million investment in budgeted water, wastewater and drainage projects and a wastewater treatment plant expansion at a cost of $2.2 million.
Mitchell pointed out the city’s commitment to public safety by acknowledging the anticipated delivery of a new fire department ladder truck and ambulance and planning of a new fire station in the near future, as well as the recent promotion of Betiale Hawkins to police chief.
In a frank statement, Mayor Smith addressed the controversy about recent issues tackled by the City Council regarding Proposition A — a voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana — and the Disabled American Veterans property tax exemption.
“All council members, myself included, take an oath of office, which includes a promise to uphold the law,” Smith said. “Until legislators change state law, the City of Harker Heights will not adopt any measure which is in direct opposition to the oath which our elected city officials took when they accepted their position.”
With regard to House Bill 1613 and State Bill 748, Smith said, “The legislators didn’t understand the unfunded consequences and this is unsustainable.”
“We are not trying to take away the benefit from veterans, but to allow the city to recover some of the lost revenue as provided for by the exemption for disabled veterans,” Smith said. “Veterans make up a large percentage of our population here in Harker Heights, and in order to cover the deficit created by this exemption, we need to look at options. There is a $3.2 million direct impact this year from this exemption in Harker Heights.”
Before closing the presentation the mayor pointed out the business growth and economic development of Harker Heights.
He spoke about the 20-year process of cleaning up and preparing for the Lynn Drive development and mentioned several new businesses that have opened or are opening soon in the city, including Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital, Chuy’s, Black Bear Diner, Gambit Social House and a renewal of interest in the Market Heights shopping center.
Smith closed the presentation by listing the many accolades city departments had received and how much the success of the administration depends on everyone working together.
