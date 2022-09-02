Four Harker Heights Police Department officers received promotions Aug. 26 at a special ceremony that packed the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall with fellow first responders, friends, City Hall staff, city council members and family.
Officiating at the promotion was former HHPD Chief of Police Mike Gentry, who began the ceremony by saying, “At least 14 people have asked me where my hat was, so I’m gonna put it on for just a second and then set it aside.“
The hat display brought a rousing response from the crowd.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “I knew we were about to get serious when Mike had his hat out. This is super exciting and we knew there would be a good turnout.
“As a city staff, we are extremely proud of these officers being promoted. In my darkest hour, I want the HHPD and Harker Heights Fire Department by my side. They are a tremendous team.”
“No policing will ever be successful separate and apart from the community it serves,” Gentry said. “We are one and efforts to divide us will be futile. We must always be one and stand unified in doing what is right no matter how painful or unpopular some may claim it to be.”
Gentry said, “The four officers that we are promoting have proven their commitment to service, sacrifice and trust which are the three components that define leadership in law enforcement.”
Betiale Hawkins II, was promoted from interim chief of police to chief of police of the HHPD. He is a Central Texas native who was born on Fort Hood and is a graduate of Ellison High School.
In 2006, Hawkins began his law enforcement career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer.
In 2008, he joined the HHPD as a police officer and throughout his tenure served in roles including: hostage negotiation, traffic, special operations, criminal investigations, patrol and deputy chief of police.
Hawkins graduated from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas in 2018, Central Texas College in 2020 and attained a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in December 2021. He is married and has two children.
Sonja Clay was promoted to the position of deputy chief of police and is a native of Berlin, Germany. She moved to Texas in 1997, and after working for the city of Temple for six years and completing the basic Police Officer Academy at CTC, she applied for a position as an HHPD patrol officer in 2004.
One year into her assignment she was selected as a field-training officer to help and guide fellow officers. Clay has also served with the special operations unit, community services, criminal investigations and patrol.
She graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, has an associate degree in criminal justice from CTC and is currently enrolled at Texas A& M University-Central Texas.
Benjamin Duiker was promoted to commander of the criminal investigation division. He recently served as the patrol lieutenant for the day shift. He also served in several positions within HHPD ranging from patrol officer to lieutenant.
Duiker attended high school in Charlestown, West Virginia, then served his country in the U.S. Army as an infantryman for 22 years. After retirement from the military, he attended the Temple Police Academy, then in 2009 was hired by HHPD.
Duiker and his wife have six children and nine grandchildren.
Michael O’Hala was promoted from patrol officer to sergeant.
He began his career with HHPD in April 2016 after completing his enlistment with the U.S. Army.
O’Hala decided to continue the law enforcement legacy established by his father and grandfather and after graduating from the CTC Police Academy was assigned to night shift patrol for four years and for a year and half worked as a patrol officer on day shift.
He received his instructor certification and has served as a defensive tactics instructor and teaches other classes at the Temple Police Academy.
O’Hala hails from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
As part of the ceremony, all four officers surrendered their current badges, then received new ones signifying their promotion.
Gentry then read aloud their individually framed charges followed by the officers being pinned by family members of their choice.
The large crowd in attendance then dispersed and shared personal congratulations with the officers.
