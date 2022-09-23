Business is booming at the Pet Adoption Center in Harker Heights, according to a report from the Animal Advisory Committee presented to the City Council during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
In total, the center took in 1,053 dogs and puppies and 1,452 cats and kittens over the course of 2021, or 2,505 total, city staff said. Total adoptions totaled 1,466. Of those adopted, 496 were dogs, 64 were puppies, 321 were cats and 585 were kittens. These numbers mark an increase since 2020, when the center took in 2,096 dogs and cats and adopted out 1,239.
Return to owner numbers in 2021 totaled 395 animals, or 360 dogs and puppies and 35 cats and kittens. In 2020, the center returned 340 animals. According to city staff, dogs are found and returned at a much higher rate than cats.
Overall, the center boasted a strong live release rate of 94.6% in 2021, compared to a live release rate of 93% in 2020. The high live release rate means that the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center qualifies as a “no kill” shelter. “No kill” shelter’s must maintain a live release rate of 90% or higher. A total of 125 animals, including 31 dogs and 91 cats, were euthanized in 2021, compared to 152 in 2020, city staff said. Reasons for euthanization include severe injury, untreatable condition or aggression. This number does not include owner surrenders for euthanization.
In general, the center attempts to adopt out animals with debilitating conditions or old age to partner organizations, city staff said. However, this isn’t always possible, and animals are put down if it would no longer be humane. City staff also said that a significant number of euthanized cats were kittens that had been brought in with injuries too severe to humanely attempt rehabilitation.
One way that the center attempts to combat overcrowding is through sterilization. In total, 1,533 animals were sterilized in 2021, compared to 1,145 in 2020. The majority of sterilization surgeries were conducted on kittens.
Moving forward, city staff said the center would like to create a “pet food pantry,” which would be a program where food could be donated for resident’s pets. It is unclear whether the food pantry would be funded through monetary donations, the center’s budget or in-kind donations of pet food. In 2021, the shelter received $14,072.87. Its best month was October, when it took in $3,184, and its worst month was September, when it took in just $306. Donation numbers for 2020 were not presented on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the City Council also heard a report from the Harker Heights Police Department community service programs offered by the department and took a trip out to the intersection of Chaparral Road and Stillhouse Lake Road. The area will be Harker Heights’ responsibility to develop under the new interlocal agreement to improve Chaparral Road approved on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.