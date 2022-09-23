Business is booming at the Pet Adoption Center in Harker Heights, according to a report from the Animal Advisory Committee presented to the City Council during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.

In total, the center took in 1,053 dogs and puppies and 1,452 cats and kittens over the course of 2021, or 2,505 total, city staff said. Total adoptions totaled 1,466. Of those adopted, 496 were dogs, 64 were puppies, 321 were cats and 585 were kittens. These numbers mark an increase since 2020, when the center took in 2,096 dogs and cats and adopted out 1,239.

