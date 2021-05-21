The Harker Heights Police Department and Feed My Sheep in Bell County partnered to put on a free clinic Saturday for uninsured and underinsured children in Harker Heights.
The clinic provided regular health checks as well as dental, vision and hearing checks. Sports physicals were also provided at the clinic.
Dr. Stephen Ponder with Feed My Sheep, the main physician at the clinic, talked about why the clinic is important.
“There are a lot of children in the community who are lacking in health insurance or are significantly underinsured and they need health care. I just saw a family that hasn’t seen a doctor in two years with their child,” Ponder said.
The clinic has been going on around Bell County since 2015, but this is the first time the Harker Heights Police Department has been involved.
Angel Carroll, the Healthy Homes coordinator and the victim services coordinator, she played a large part in putting on the clinic.
“We are very excited to be able to help several families in our community. Healthy Homes program, that’s what we do on the daily ... and so today this is just another great opportunity to be able to offer a number of resources within just a matter of minutes because we have the crowd walking through,” Carroll said.
The clinic served 100 kids and several adults, according to Carroll.
Shun Cuthbert took her 14-year-old son to the clinic and he got his sports physical.
“Work doesn’t allow me to go to regular appointments for my kid, so this was a great opportunity for me to take care of his sports physical that he’s going to need for high school,” Cuthbert said. “It’s definitely a plus for the community because everybody is in need of something especially considering COVID is going on and lots of families are without jobs.”
