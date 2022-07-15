Harker Heights Police Department is asking the community to be aware of scammers sending emails to citizen posing as law enforcement professionals.
Recently a resident received an email from a phony traffic enforcement agency (traffic.enforcement@gov-services.com) stating that they had been observed by a stationary traffic camera going more than two times the legal speed limit, a citation issued, a fine amount, and had a link requesting funds to be paid.
The email also stated that if the citizen did not pay by a certain date that points will be added to their license and a late penalty of 10% will be added to the original amount for each day late.
Please be advised that current statues in Texas prohibit citations from video-monitored speed enforcement devices.
Anyone in the community who experiences this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or has knowledge of any activity of this nature, is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.