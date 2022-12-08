The city of Harker Heights is conducting two holiday-themed decorating contests this month:
WREATH DECORATING CONTEST
Try your luck in the Harker Heights Wreath Decorating Contest! For an entry form, go to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
The theme for this year’s contest is “Texas”. Wreaths and entry forms must be submitted to the Harker Heights Activities Center by Monday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. where they will be placed on display.
Special guest judging will be held Dec. 13-16 and winners will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Dec. 19.
For more information please reach out to sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493.
HOLIDAY DECORATING CONTEST
Decorating your home or business for the holiday season?
Register and compete in the Holiday Decorating Contest! Go to for an entry form https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents
Homes and businesses within Harker Heights can enter for a chance to win. FREE to enter. Fill out a registration form or pick up a copy at the Activities Center (400 Indian Trail) or at the Recreation Center (307 Miller’s Crossing).
Participants must submit a completed form by Monday, Dec. 12 to sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or in person to the Activities Center.
Judging will be held on Dec. 14-16, and winners will be announced on Dec. 19 on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
A map will be available on Dec. 14 for citizens who wish to drive around and view entries. Pick up a free copy of the map at the Activities Center, the Recreation Center, or online at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
For more information, call 254-953-5493.
