Early voting in Harker Heights for the Nov. 3 Election begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ends on Friday, Oct. 30.
The City of Harker Heights is having a joint election with Bell County on Nov. 3, according to Harker Heights City Secretary Julie Helsham.
Dates and times for early voting will be:
Oct. 13 — Oct. 16 (Tuesday-Friday), 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
Oct. 17 (Saturday), 7 a.m.— 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Sunday), noon-5 p.m.
Oct. 19 — Oct. 23 (Monday-Friday), 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Oct. 24 (Saturday), 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 (Sunday), noon — 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 — Oct. 30 (Monday-Friday), 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Early voting will be conducted each weekday for Harker Heights residents at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, though residents may also vote at five other early-voting sites in Killeen, Belton, Temple and Salado.
Two city races are on the ballot for Harker Heights residents — the contests for mayor and City Council Place 4.
Mayoral candidates are Vitalis Dubininkas and Spencer H. Smith. Candidates for City Council, Place 4, are Terry Delano, Jeffrey K. Harris and Lynda Nash.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, Bell County locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents may vote at any of the 41 polling locations in Bell County.
Three of those locations will be in Harker Heights, at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church located at 1000 E. FM 2410; VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
For more information about the Nov. 3 election, see Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
For additional election information, contact the Bell County Elections Department at 254-933-5774 or go to its website at www.bellcountytx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.