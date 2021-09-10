The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce brings back its 13th annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees are able to enjoy a wide number of food and merchandise from local artisans, live entertainment, and Texas wines and brews. There are currently 60 vendors who will showcase their products at the festival.
The festival, which was canceled last year because of COVID-related concerns, will be held outside at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410 in Harker Heights. Social distancing is recommended but masks are not required.
The festival will be different than past years. This year the second Saturday in September falls on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
“We will honor those men and women who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as our local heroes and frontline workers who sacrificed so much during the COVID pandemic,” said Gina Pence, Chamber president and CEO.
“The event will not only bring the community together again, but it will allow us to celebrate our freedom and honor those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms.”
Festival highlights include:
Sip & Succulent classes
Live Art
Artists
Ax Throwing
Food vendors
Boutique vendors
Wineries
Breweries
Live music
There will be a special guest artist tribute to our local heroes at 1:15 p.m.
A Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 1:25 p.m.
There will be a 9/11 Moment of Silence at 1:35 p.m.
A First Responder Scholarship Presentation will begin at 1:40 p.m.
The festival will feature live music featuring the 1st Cav Band and Michael Carubelli beginning at 1:45 p.m.
In the past, the festival has reached over 5,000 in attendance. This year, attendance count is uncertain.
“Due to COVID-19, we can’t estimate the number of attendees but since the event is outside social distancing will be very easy,” Pence said. “We hope that this festival will help keep our communities and local business thriving in this economic discourse.”
Admission is free; however, there is a $10 parking pass fee per car being parked at the venue.
Parking proceeds will be given to local nonprofit organizations.
For more information about the festival and activities, go to www.hhfoodandwine.com.
