After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library brought back its popular Local Author Fair last Saturday, drawing a steady stream of people to the event.
Fourteen area authors representing several different genres of both fiction and nonfiction gathered to showcase their works.
Reference librarian and event coordinator Christina Link saidthe fair was a way to support and celebrate local authors.
“We’re very happy (to be able to hold the fair), and authors are excited to come in this year to do it,” she said in an earlier interview.
Both new and returning authors came for the event. One returning author was Temple resident and sports history writer Michael Wagner, whose nonfiction book, “Babe’s Place: The Lives of Yankee Stadium,” was written from what he called, “A fan’s point of view.”
Wagner, a life-long Yankees fan, interviewed many of the people who worked on both the renovations and demolition of Yankee Stadium, as well as baseball executives, umpires and ballplayers, all of whom contributed to the many great anecdotes included in the book.
The book also features photographs, most of them color, that he himself took long ago on his old Kodak Instamatic camera,
“Babe’s Place” took Wagner more than 13 years to write.
“It was a labor of love,” he said. The book is available in paperback at Amazon.com.
Horror author James Wickham (aka Jim Wicked) returned this year with his newest release, “Blue,” which he said actually came out just before the pandemic hit last year. He came ready for the event with costume and props, making his table really stand out. Both of his books are available on Amazon.com in both paperback and e-book.
Other authors included Harker Heights resident Rebecca Pearce with her book “While You Are Steeping: God-Thoughts for the Ordinary Woman;” Christian romance author and local pastor Sandra Duffy Oliver; nonfiction author Helen Munday; and new young adult fiction author Misty Tackett.
Tackett, a Nolanville resident, said her book, “Generation Stone: Revelation Light Calling,” is part supernatural adventure, part mystery, and part romance.
“It has a little bit of everything,” she said.
Tackett said her book was, “inspired by dreams and my mother, who passed last year,” she said. “(She) always told me I should write a book because my dreams are so creative.” Many of the character names and places were all inspired by her mother.
“I’m excited just to have the story written and have that goal accomplished,” she said, adding that she’s already working on the sequel.
Tackett’s book can be found on Amazon.com in both paperback and e-book.
Also new to the fair this year was children’s author Wisdom Walters, who was on hand with her book “God, Where Do You Live?” The book, Walters said, teaches children how to pray, and understand that God lives within.
Walters said the inspiration for the book came from a conversation she had with one of her own children. Walters is a mother of three, and all three children came with her to the event. They are definitely her biggest fans.
Walters’ daughter, 10-year-old Ariyah, said, “She started out with a notebook, and to see it turn out like this is amazing!”
Walters’ oldest son, 11-year-old Shamar, said of his mother’s accomplishment, “It inspired me. I started writing (my own) stories on my laptop.”
“God, Where Do You Live?” is available on Amazon.com.
Of Saturday’s event, Tackett said, “I appreciate the opportunity to just get myself out there.”
Link described the event as a success, saying, “I think it went great.”
