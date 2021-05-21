Eugene Gardner, a Harker Heights resident since 2001, received an Outstanding Citizen Award at the May 11 City Council meeting from Mayor Spencer Smith for singlehandedly taking charge at the scene of a serious car crash on an icy street during Winter Storm Uri.
Gardner, who is a veteran who served with the 1st Cavalry Division, told the Herald that while driving on the treacherous highways throughout the city, he approached the FM 2410 bridge over Interstate 14 and came upon two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision.
“It was about 8:30 p.m. when I drove up on the scene and knew right away that this was a serious accident and that passengers had been injured,” Gardner said. “I was the only motorist who stopped, got out of my vehicle, and rendered aid. Other vehicles found their way around the crumpled cars in the middle of the street but none of the drivers made any effort to help. I was real surprised to see that lack of response, especially with this being a military town.“
Gardner called his son and told him that he was at the scene of an accident and took a photo on his phone and texted it to him so he could see for himself the seriousness of the situation.
“I told my son I was getting out of my car and going to do what I could to help. It occurred to me that with the way traffic was continuing to flow around the accident site, I needed to begin directing traffic away from the scene,” Gardner said.
“Emergency vehicles were already en route, but I didn’t have to think twice and immediately began to stop vehicles and direct them on routes they hadn’t planned to take. I directed some to get on the nearby access roads and keep FM 2410 clear for the arrival of the police, fire department and EMS units.”
Gardner said, “I had done lots of things in travels around the world in the Army but never had directed traffic. I was the one who had to do it in the midst of this terrible storm because there wasn’t anyone else who stepped forward.”
Waiting for the first responders seemed like forever, Gardner said, but in a few minutes they were on scene.
“The most welcome words I ever heard came from a first responder who told me ‘we can take it from here,’” Gardner said. “My car was parked in a precarious position and I asked a Harker Heights Police officer if it was okay if I made an illegal U-turn to get back home. ‘I believe we can let you get by with this one,’ he said.’”
Gardner said, “My wife had been quite nervous at home during this event. She thought I was involved in the accident and my son calmed her anxiety when he explained that I was okay and helping with traffic control.”
Gardner said, “This experience helped me to see first hand what first responders are called on to do for us. I’m also grateful that the City of Harker Heights along with the mayor and city council thought it appropriate to give me this award. I was just doing what I was supposed to do but it’s nice to be appreciated!”
The outcome for the occupants of the vehicles was good news because all have healed from their injuries.
At the May 11 meeting, the following proclamations were presented: “National Police Week”-May 9-15, “Emergency Medical Services Week”-May 16-22, “Public Works Week”-May 16-22, “Building Safety Month”-May 2021, “National Bike Month”-May 2021 and “Older Americans Month”-May 2021.
In an earlier council meeting, “Bright Stars of Central Texas” were awarded by Mayor Smith to Elena Bryan in honor of earning a place in the All-State Treble Choir, Mattais Fragoso in honor of earning a place in the All-State Tenor-Bass Choir, Kosisochukwu Eneli in honor of earning a place in the All-State Treble Choir, Hanah Kim in honor of earning a place in the 2021 All-State Philharmonic Orchestra, Grace Koh also made the All-State Philharmonic Orchestra but was unable to attend the Council meeting.
Mayor Smith also presented other proclamations to Gabriel Villalpando in honor of him earning a place in the 6-A All State Band and for being the first member of the Harker Heights High School Band to earn a place in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Concert All-State Band in over a decade, Paige Bridenstine in honor of being named the 2021 6-A State Powerlifting Champion in the 114-pound class.
Smith also recognized Activities Center Specialist Adam Trujillo for receiving the 2021 Environmental Ambassador Award for the City of Harker Heights from the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities.
