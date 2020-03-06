Long lines at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center were the norm Tuesday as area residents turned out in large numbers to vote in the state’s primary election.
The county’s new voting system was partly responsible for the backup. Because the county went to new voting machines, registered voters from anywhere in the county were eligible to vote at any of 41 county locations — including the Harker Heights location, which is conveniently located and easily accessible.
Also, the new electronic machines required some explanation for new users, and both parties’ ballots contained multiple races and several propositions — adding even more time to the process.
Tuesday’s election drew 3,991 voters from the three Harker Heights precincts, Nos. 201, 202 and 209. close to the countywide average of 20.25 percent tournout, for both early voting and on Tuesday.
Election Day numbers from those three precincts totalled 1,808 votes at the Harker Heights Rec Center — or an average of 150 voters per hour— assuming all of those voters cast their ballots at the Heights location.
Heights-area residents weighed in on a variety of races at the national, state and county level. There were many heavily contested races across the county, with several races preparing for runoff elections on May 26.
One of the most competitive races was in the Democratic primary for president, which drew 1,025 Election Day ballots from Precincts 201, 202 and 209.
With President Donald Trump facing little opposition for nomination, the Republican turnout from the same three precincts was lower, at 783 ballots. But several state and county races in that party drew voters’ interest.
For U.S. House District 31, Republican incumbent John Carter easily earned his party’s nomination, earning 52,904 votes for 82.3% of the vote districtwide. His Democratic challenger has not been decided yet, with Christine Eady Mann and Donna Imam heading into a runoff election in May. Mann received 24,010 votes (34.7%) while Imam received 21,258 votes (30.7%).
For Bell County Sheriff, incumbent Eddy Lange will hold onto his seat with 15,107 votes, defeating challenger Fred Harris, who had 7,227 votes.
No Democrats will be on the ballot in November, so Lange will retain the office.
In the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1, Republican Michael Keefe earned 4,896 votes or 65.8 percent of the vote, easily outdistancing Hal Butchart and Chet Southworth. His Democratic challenger will be Gregory Johnson (7,024 votes), who beat out incumbent Daryl Peters (3,600 votes) with just over 66% of the vote.
For Bell County Constable Precinct 4, Republican Michael Copeland (4,738 votes) will face off against Democrat Martha Dominguez (7,068 votes) in November. Dominguez outpolled Calvin Brow and Louie Minor to earn the nomination.
The District 426th Judge race will also see a runoff election, as Republican candidates Steve Duskie and Jeff Parker both received a sizable number of votes. Duskie received 8,845 votes while Parker earned 7,855 votes. No Democrats ran for election in the primary.
The new countywide voting system will be in use for the May 26 runoff and November General Election.
Primary voters should note that they can only vote in a party’s runoff election if they voted in that party’s primary election this week.
