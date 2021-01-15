The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library often puts courtesy posts on its Facebook wall when something unique rolls around and that parents and their children might find interesting or useful.
One such post was offered earlier this week: a virtual class on dinosaurs.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said that while the class was just a courtesy post and not specifically hosted by the library, “We try to find interesting things for people to do.”
In this case, the class, “Dino or Di-NOT?” was offered through Varsity Tutors and led by the Field Museum in Chicago. The class, while intended for children in grades two through six, was interesting enough to hold the attention of anyone of any age.
Jeff Schroder, field learning experiences coordinator for the Field Museum, led the talk on what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur (and what doesn’t).
As Brian Galvin of Varsity Tutors said when introducing Schroder, “You might be surprised to know your favorite dinosaur may be a di-NOT.”
Schroder began with a little pre-quiz by showing pictures of creatures and asking viewers to respond, via the chat feature, with a “yes” if they thought the creature was a dinosaur, and a “no” or “not” if they thought it wasn’t.
The brachiosaurus got a resounding yes, the rhinoceros a resounding “not,” but the Pteranodon got mixed results (it was not a dinosaur).
He then discussed the characteristics of a dinosaur. They must be: vertebrates (have a skull and bones); tetrapods (having four feet to walk on land, though it should be noted that birds and humans are also tetrapods as both descend from four-footed ancestors); amniotes (lay eggs with hard shells—and while the platypus, a mammal, does this, it is not a dinosaur); and reptiles, with two holes in the skull behind the eyes; and archosaurs (“ruling reptiles”).
But the defining feature of a dinosaur is that they have open hip sockets with their legs straight under their bodies, not out to the side. Only dinosaurs had, or rather have, this feature. Because dinosaurs DO exist today.
Birds meet the definition of a dinosaur.
“Birds are all around us,” Schroder said. “Birds are actually today’s dinosaurs.”
Birds existed together with other dinosaurs. While most dinosaurs died out with a massive meteor strike, Schroder said that birds had adaptations that allowed them to survive: feathers, a smaller size, mobility, and beaks to crack open seeds to eat.
Another interactive quiz followed, this time including some dino-facts. Spinosaurus was a dinosaur. It was 10 feet longer than the T-Rex, with a vertical tail that acted like a rudder when it swam (few dinosaurs went into the water); Dimetrodon was not a dinosaur — with its legs out to its side, it actually was more closely related to humans. Attenborosaurus (named for Sir Richard Attenborough, English historian), being a plesiosaur, was not a dinosaur, as it was aquatic and had flippers that stuck out from its side; and a modern-day cassowary is a dinosaur.
Schroder even showed some casts of the T-Rex’s tooth and claw, allowing viewers to take photos of them.
Galvin rejoined Schroder for some Q and A at the end. How small did dinosaurs get? Pretty small (think of our hummingbirds), but also extremely large. How long were dinosaurs around? For about 150 million-160 million years, though not all at the same time; stegosaurus and T-Rex did not exist together.
Did some dinosaurs have feathers? Yes.
And both men revealed there will be a follow-up class next month, this one on SUE, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus specimen in existence. The free class, to be held on Feb. 10, will be filmed live from the exhibit. Registration is now open at https://www.varsitytutors.com/courses/star-field-museum-2/dp/c5b492c7-5e61-469c-98de-4c9bbf16cf87.
There are loads of free courses at Varsity Tutors, covering a variety of subjects and including more from the Field Museum (membership, which includes unlimited access to membership-only classes, is only $19 per month).
Check out the course catalog (there are classes for every age group, from Kindergarten to adult) at www.varsitytutors.com and click on “classes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.